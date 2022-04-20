Local non-profit impacted by string of burglaries committed by Horace man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Horace man has pleaded guilty to a string of burglaries at businesses all across Cass County.

Shelby Whitt of Horace will spend the next five years in jail after admitting to more than 30 burglaries spanning across Fargo, West Fargo, Horace, and Casselton.

Police say Whitt didn’t act alone and business owners lost more than $100,000.

“If we can recover any other property we would do that. A lot of what was taken was cashed, which unfortunately was dispersed by the suspect and suspects for other illegal activities and other things that they did with the cash so that’s likely not recoverable,” said Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski.

Court documents revealed Fargo Billiards and Gastropub was one of the businesses that were hit.

A safe containing roughly $20,000 had been stolen.

Fargo Billiards participates in charity gaming, which helps benefit non-profits in the community ...

The stolen money was meant for the Boys and Girls Club.

“Crime is always unfortunate for everybody, but when it affects kids that’s when it’s really upsetting,” said CEO Robin Nelson. “The theft we experienced takes money directly away from our kids.”

Nelson says the organization serves about 14-hundred children a year.

She says this huge loss creates a significant setback.

“This would affect some of the programming we offer, some of the meals that we serve, some of the curriculum we use, and some of the activities that we do,” Nelson said. “It breaks my heart to see something like this hurt our kids.”

In a message to Shelby Whittt and his potential accomplices nelson says, “I wish you would have had somewhere like the Boys and Girls Club to attend because we help children grow into productive citizens that contribute to the community.”

