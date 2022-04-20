Contests
Josh Duhamel is promoting his home state for another two years

Actor Josh Duhamel has been chosen to reign as Bacchus when the Mardi Gras parade rolls in New...
Actor Josh Duhamel has been chosen to reign as Bacchus when the Mardi Gras parade rolls in New Orleans on Feb. 27, 2022.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Bree Bolin
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Tourism Agency confirms Duhamel will be paid $75,000 to be the face of the State’s Tourism Campaign.

The Minot native has already earned more than a million dollars since 2013 to help lure visitors to North Dakota.

Tourism officials say the advertising campaign featuring Duhamel has resulted in more than $100 for every dollar in state funding spent.

