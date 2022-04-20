Josh Duhamel is promoting his home state for another two years

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Tourism Agency confirms Duhamel will be paid $75,000 to be the face of the State’s Tourism Campaign.

The Minot native has already earned more than a million dollars since 2013 to help lure visitors to North Dakota.

Tourism officials say the advertising campaign featuring Duhamel has resulted in more than $100 for every dollar in state funding spent.

