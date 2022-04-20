Contests
Human activity could lead to ‘insect apocalypse,’ study says

Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."
Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."(Tom Murphy VII / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
(CNN) – Some areas of the world could be heading toward an “insect apocalypse.”

Researchers at the University College London released a new study looking at 20 years of data from more than 6,000 locations.

They also studied nearly 18,000 insect species including butterflies, grasshoppers, dragonflies and bees.

Researchers found that extreme land use combined with warming temperatures are pushing some insect ecosystems toward collapse.

Some areas around the world have already seen a nearly 50% drop in insect populations, with the number of species cut by 27%.

The study’s lead author Charlotte Outhwaite says losing insect populations would threaten global food production due to the important role they play in local ecosystems.

Scientists also say they don’t know when the point of no return is but the findings could be the tip of the iceberg due to limited data in some regions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

