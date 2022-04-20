The best bang for your buck when it comes to home surveillance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Home security systems continue to rise in popularity. The DIY surveillance gives home owners a peace of mind and law enforcement a visual source to help solve crimes.

As technology advances, home surveillance systems have grown more versatile and more affordable. One of the most well-known options, the Ring Doorbell Camera.

The setup allows homeowners to see who is coming and going from their front door, records the action and has talking feature. The systems range from $64-$300 depending on the model and package.

Fargo Police did point out a flaw in doorbell cameras; they’re limited in what they capture because of their placement. Police recommend expanding home surveillance beyond recording just the front door.

Another best seller: The Weatherproof Google Nest Outdoor Camera. The surveillance system keeps watch over a home by shooting video with night-vision and live-streaming it directly to a phone. Google Nest features a built-in speaker a microphone, allowing users for a two-way talk. The system sells on amazon for $197.

Another popular DIY option, the Wyze Cam Spotlight. The package costs $50 on amazon and features a light and night vision security camera that is motion and sound activated. The system also has a siren that can be activated from a phone.

West Fargo Police recommend keeping in mind how user friend the system devices are. A key feature to keep in mind is ensuring the footage is saved to an easily reviewable source. This helps police catch any criminal activity.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.