Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex

Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Firefighters arriving on scene found a woman’s body in the box.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A man has been detained after a woman’s body was found inside a box in Houston, according to authorities.

Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor at 11:58 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Firefighters arriving on scene found a woman’s body in the box.

It is unclear how the woman, whom police believe to be 35 years old, died. Her identity has not been released.

Detectives say surveillance video captured a person carrying a U-Haul box on a dolly, dropping it and then walking away.

A man was detained and could face charges relating to the case, including abuse of a corpse. Police are still determining whether he was the person seen in the video.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Fargo Fire
Crews respond to two-home fire in South Fargo
A man was shot in a vehicle on Easter Sunday near Interstate 94, around 3 p.m.
A man is dead after being shot on Easter Sunday
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
NDHP reports a man was test riding a Yamaha Mountain Max snowmobile around 5 p.m. when he hit a...
Update: Man dies after snowmobile crash in Harvey, ND
crash
Man arrested for DUI following theft and rollover crash

Latest News

A California woman pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying to the FBI about it,...
Calif. woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping in 2016
CDC Mask Mandate Rejected- April 18
Local travelers react to a judge’s rejection of the CDC’s public transportation mask mandate
The IRS says some Americans may get smaller refunds than they expected and that those checks or...
Consumer Watch: Save or spend that 2022 tax refund?
Investigators say the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, drove onto campus and attacked...
Suspect in custody after intruder fatally stabs teen at Calif. high school