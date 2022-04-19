Several puppies killed in Wadena shed fire

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several puppies are dead after a shed fire in Wadena County.

The Wadena Fire Department got the call just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19. The fire was reported in Leaf River Township, which is north of Wadena.

When firefighters arrived, they found a small outbuilding fully engulfed in flames. The shed was a total loss and, due to the wind, another outbuilding was also damaged.

The shed was being used to house puppies that were recently bred. Firefighters say an unknown number of puppies died in the fire.

Investigators say it appears a heat lamp inside the shed started the fire. A total of 14 firefighters responded to help at the scene, no one was hurt.

