Police searching for car chase suspect in northern valley

CROOKSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Polk and Grand Forks counties are searching for the person who took police on a multi-county chase and then ran.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Grand Forks county on Tuesday, April 19 where police tried to stop a vehicle, but stopped the chase when the car reached Polk county in Minnesota.

Polk County deputies took over the chase and followed the car to Fisher and then Crookston.

Authorities say the person eventually ditched the vehicle on the south side of Crookston and ran.

Two K9′s tried to track down the suspect but were unable to follow the person.

Authorities say at this time there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

