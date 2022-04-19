Man charged with 32 burglaries across Cass County, more charges possible

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say a man arrested in connection with more than 30 burglaries across Cass County didn’t act alone.

Shelby Whitt has pleaded guilty to 32 burglaries in Fargo, West Fargo, Casselton and Horace. Police say the crime spree took place throughout November and December of 2021. They estimate area businesses lost more than $100,000 and, unfortunately, may not get much of it back.

“If we can recover any other property we would do that. A lot of what was taken was cashed, which unfortunately was dispersed by the suspect and suspects for other illegal activities and other things that they did with the cash so that’s likely not recoverable,” said Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski.

Several agencies, including the Fargo Police Department, West Fargo Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, collaborated to eventually arrest Whitt. A task force was created so they can share intelligence across agencies - a strategy Zibolski says they’ll continue in future investigations.

“There’s a small amount [of people] that are doing a lot of things and until they get caught, they usually continue to do them, so this is kind of an important effort,” Zibolski said.

Zibolski adds, the State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing charges against other people who they believe helped Whitt commit the crimes, and more charges in the case are likely.

Previous Coverage Man arrested in connection to string of burglaries

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.