Local travelers react to a judge’s rejection of the CDC’s public transportation mask mandate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mask-wearing for travelers is no longer being enforced.

This comes after a Florida judge’s ruling that shut down the CDC’s mask mandate extension.

“It’s about time. I’d actually prefer to say Amen. It’s a real inconvenience,” said Jim Miller, a traveler at Hector International Airport.

The CDC’s national mask mandate for travelers was set to expire on May 3.

“This is obviously a disappointing decision,” said Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary.

Since those traveling on planes, trains, and other public transportation won’t have to wear a face covering anymore, some people say they are happy to go mask-less.

“Traveling is always the challenge anyway. This mask mandate makes things so much more difficult,” said Miller. “Everybody that’s flying right now has probably had the vaccination, at this point. At least the judge is trying to do something for us.”

The U.S. District judge ruled the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision on extending the mask requirement.

White House officials say implementing the extension was to help buy more time.

“The CDC recommended continuing the order for additional time, two weeks, to be able to assess the latest science in keeping with its responsibility to protect the American people,” said Psaki.

Could there be a concern for another potential spike in cases?

Miller believes a jump in cases can happen at anytime.

“Depending on how you look at it, there could always be a spike and it depends on the part of the country you are in,” he said.

He also believes taking away masks could help solve the issue of unruly passengers.

“I think the mask mandate will cause a lot of tension to go away,” he said.

While the CDC’s public transportation mandate is no longer in effect, white officials are still continuing to encourage mask-wearing.

The CDC, FAA, and TSA said they are evaluating their options.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.