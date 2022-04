GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks police are asking for help locating Jacob Lasley. He was last seen on April 12th. It is believed that he is attempting to make it home to Redlake, MN. His family has not seen him. Please call the GFPD at 701-787-8000 if you have any information on him.

