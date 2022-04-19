Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Disney World lifts mask requirement for all guests

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Jan. 9, 2019. With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout Tuesday, March 22, 2022, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Walt Disney World has updated its face mask policy for all guests.

The website for the theme park says that masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors for guests, regardless of vaccination status.

The park’s policy change comes a day after a federal judge threw out mask requirements on public transportation Monday.

A federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate. (CNN, WLS, KSDK, FACEBOOK)

Disney recommends that unvaccinated visitors continue to wear masks in indoor attractions, theaters and transportation.

It also notes that masks are not allowed on water slides or in the water at Disney World.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person killed in crash involving a semi
File graphic of an ambulance.
Van full of people rolls on icy highway
Beverly Ann Battagler
UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia canceled
Road Closed
UPDATE: Overturned tractor trailer causes I-29 to close
Death investigation graphic
Body found in slough near Hawley

Latest News

File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
FILE - Robert Morse appears at the live read and series finale of "Mad Men" held in Los Angeles...
Robert Morse, two-time Tony-winning actor, dies at 90
Actor Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
Amber Heard’s lawyer focuses on Johnny Depp’s texts: ‘Let’s burn Amber’
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
Airlines want to bring back passengers banned over masks
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine