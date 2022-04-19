Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Body of young boy found dead in Indiana was inside suitcase, troopers say

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.

The new detail was confirmed to WAVE by Sgt. Carey Huls Tuesday evening. Troopers released a picture of the suitcase to the public with the hope that someone brings new information to investigators.

Huls said the suitcase with the boy’s body inside was found in New Pekin in the woods about 80 feet off of East Holder Road in the 7000 block.

Officials said the boy’s autopsy was also completed on Tuesday afternoon. The body did not show any obvious cause of death, so Huls said investigators will now rely on toxicology reports to see if the child had drugs in his system when he died.

The boy’s body was found Saturday around 7:30 p.m. by a person who was mushroom hunting in the area, according to investigators.

Huls said the child is described as a Black boy around 5 years old. The boy had short hair, a slim build and was around 4 feet tall.

“This obviously could be a national thing,” Huls said on Monday. “It could be a child from any location. We’re not going to preclude anybody, and we’re going to look at any information that comes in that could answer the question of the identity of this child.”

Police said they requested the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s forensics services team in the case.

ISP created a tip line specifically for any information in relation to the death investigation at (888) 437-6432. So far, more than 200 calls have been received from the public but none have led to the identification of the child, according to Huls.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in crash involving a semi
File graphic of an ambulance.
Van full of people rolls on icy highway
Beverly Ann Battagler
UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia canceled
Road Closed
UPDATE: Overturned tractor trailer causes I-29 to close
Death investigation graphic
Body found in slough near Hawley

Latest News

File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
FILE - Robert Morse appears at the live read and series finale of "Mad Men" held in Los Angeles...
Robert Morse, two-time Tony-winning actor, dies at 90
Actor Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
Amber Heard’s lawyer focuses on Johnny Depp’s texts: ‘Let’s burn Amber’
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
Airlines want to bring back passengers banned over masks
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine