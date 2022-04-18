Walz has $4.1M in campaign cash; Jensen and Gazelka lead GOP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Campaign finance reports show Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $4.1 million in the bank for his re-election campaign.

Meanwhile, Dr. Scott Jensen and Sen. Paul Gazelka are the money leaders among candidates seeking the Republican endorsement for governor.

The reports show Jensen - a former state senator who’s running as a COVID-19 skeptic - ended the first quarter with over $774,000 in cash on hand. Gazelka is a former Senate majority leader running on a law-and-order platform. He finished the reporting period with over $406,000 in the bank.

Minnesota Republicans hold their state convention next month to endorse candidates for governor and other statewide offices.

