Pet sitters in the area stayed busy this weekend, despite the weather

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For those who decided to bare the elements for Easter weekend, but had to leave their furry friend behind, Fargo pet sitting services have been staying busy.

Heather Wahl, who owns Homebound Pet Sitting, says this weekend has brought enough business to keep her busy, despite the weather.

“I would say, this weekend, I’ve probably had from Thursday up until today four or five houses during the day that I do,” she says.

Wahl says even though she’s from North Dakota, the weather hasn’t been easy on her being able to drive from home-to-home.

“The roads this morning were not good. After this, I do have to go back to Horace. I’m hoping once I get out there, I can just stay out there and everyone makes it home safely,” she says.

With changing weather conditions, Wahl says she has had a couple clients cancel their pet sitting services as the region was hit by the recent snow.

“It’s been up and down. This whole week has kind of been in limbo. Travel plans have kind of been on the backburner. I’ve had some people leave and some people not go, so it’s been kind of hit or miss,” she says.

She says in these kinds of weather situations, travelers often anticipate the impacts from the weather.

“Typically what happens is, during the holidays, there are some last minute travel planners. But with the weather, there wasn’t any this time,” she says.

Everyone is expected to be home safe tonight, as no one has extended their services yet.

“That’s always something to worry about when we have this kind of weather,” says Wahl.

