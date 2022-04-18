Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Mexican Pizza will return to Taco Bell in May

The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this May.
The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this May.(Hand-out | Taco Bell Corp.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s official. Taco Bell’s beloved Mexican Pizza is coming back.

After months of rumors about the item’s potential return, Taco Bell has confirmed it will return to the menu in mid-May.

Mexican Pizza fans turned to the internet with petitions and performances to voice their dismay when Taco Bell pulled the item from the menu in 2020.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell. “…Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

The Mexican Pizza is made up of two flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Singer Doja Cat, a longtime fan of the menu item and so-called “voice of the Taco Bell people,” was one of the first to confirm the news this past weekend, when she dropped the mic with the news of the Mexican Pizza’s return May 19.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby formula shortage
‘You hear about it, then it becomes reality.’: Local family reacts to baby formula shortage
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
A man was shot in a vehicle on Easter Sunday near Interstate 94, around 3 p.m.
A man is dead after being shot on Easter Sunday

Latest News

Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before...
Large alligator crawls through Florida community
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring
Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police,...
Woman’s body found inside bag on New York sidewalk
FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July...
Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55