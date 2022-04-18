Contests
A man is dead after being shot on Easter Sunday

A man was shot in a vehicle on Easter Sunday near Interstate 94, around 3 p.m.
By Phoenix O'Connor
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAPLE GROVE, Minn.(KARE 11) — A man was shot in a vehicle on Easter Sunday near Interstate 94, around 3 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. The Maple Grove police department is leading the investigation.

The suspect and the victim were in vehicles near interstate 94, County Road 30, and Garland Lane North. Law enforcement reports an “altercation” happened, and one party fired a gun, then fatally injured the victim.

Then, both vehicles fled the scene by driving away, and patrol officers found one of the drivers suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway. The injured man was rushed to the local hospital but did not survive.

There is an investigation; anyone with information is urged to call: 763-494-6246.

