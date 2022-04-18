Man arrested for DUI following theft and rollover crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested for DUI following a theft and a report of a rollover crash.

Officers were called at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 18th, to the 1800 block of Gateway Drive for a vehicle rollover. They found a 2012 Ford Focus on its passenger side with the driver still inside. Fire crews had to remove the windshield of the vehicle to get him out.

Police say the driver was identified as 69-year-old Raymond Dolezilek, of Grand Forks. Investigators later determined that Dolziek nearly rear-ended a vehicle but ended up hitting a pile of snow and rolled onto its side.

Just prior to the incident, officers were sent to Happy Harry’s for a theft. Witnesses gave a license plate and a description of the suspect vehicle and told police where the vehicle was heading.

Dolezilek was arrested for driving under the influence and cited for care required regarding the incident.

