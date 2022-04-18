Man dies after snowmobile crash in Harvey, ND

HARVEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol officials said a 59-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident on April 17 in Harvey, North Dakota.

NDHP reports a man was test riding a Yamaha Mountain Max snowmobile around 5 p.m. when he hit a berm of packed snow and ice. Officials said the snowmobile went airborne and the man was thrown off.

He was taken to a hospital in Harvey, North Dakota where he later died from his injuries.

The name of the man has not been released. The crash is under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.

