Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected to it in the lawsuit.

The judge said “a limited remedy would be no remedy at all” and that the courts have full authority to make a decision such as this — even if the goals of the CDC in fighting the virus are laudable.

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote.

The Justice Department declined to comment Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby formula shortage
‘You hear about it, then it becomes reality.’: Local family reacts to baby formula shortage
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
A man was shot in a vehicle on Easter Sunday near Interstate 94, around 3 p.m.
A man is dead after being shot on Easter Sunday

Latest News

crash
Man arrested for DUI following theft and rollover crash
Noon Weather - April 18
Noon Weather - April 18
Mr. Food - BLT Egg Salad - April 18
Mr. Food - BLT Egg Salad - April 18
Noon News April 18 - Part 2
Noon News April 18 - Part 2