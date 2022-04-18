“The air was black, like now you can see the sunlight but it was black, black smoke everywhere.”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire department received a call for a house fire at 2282 57th Avenue South. When they got there, two houses were in flames and a third house was starting to melt.

Battalion Chief Lee Soeth says the winds played a role in the fire spreading, “There’s a lot of circumstances why... that it happens, one, how close they are does affect it a little bit but a lot of it is the wind and we just had a perfect wind today for this fire, once it got external so it went outside the house that it leaped over to the other one,” he said.

As of now, the cause and origin of the fire is unknown.

“I was kind of like ok what’s going on, I wanted to be nosey so I came outside and from my garage way in the back, I came outside all you could see was pitch black, there was smoke everywhere, the garage was on fire, the whole house, the roof was on fire,” said one neighbor, Eunice Kahnplaye.

Some neighbors were home when the smoke billowed and others came home to their neighborhood blocked off with a line of emergency vehicles.

“I came here now, I can’t even go to my house and I don’t know if my children are safe in the house,” said another neighbor, Akoul Madol.

There was one homeowner home when fire crews arrived and they were able to exit safely. No injuries were reported from the incident.

“That lady she works so hard to have that house, and my neighbor too, all two of my neighbors I know them very well, it’s so bad, it’s so scary,” said Madol.

“The scary part is that could’ve been my house, that really could’ve been my house, and seeing somebody else’s house on fire, their hard work going ablaze like that it’s like, dang,” said Kahnplaye.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.