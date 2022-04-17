‘You hear about it, then it becomes reality.’: Local family reacts to baby formula shortage

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents across the country are feeling the effect of the baby formula shortage.

For those in smaller communities, it can be even harder.

We spoke with a young family from Wahpeton who say they’ve been having a tough time getting the formula their baby needs.

“If they actually ran out, it would be a really big problem,” says Catherine Claus.

She and Cody LaCroix had their daughter, Charlotte, back in August.

Their happy baby is old enough to eat some baby food, but she still uses some formula.

“Our child is older, so we can (use baby food). We’re able to,” says Claus.

Even though they’ve cut back to two bottles per day, they’re still seeing the baby formula shortage firsthand.

They say Walmart is one of the only places to buy formula in Wahpeton.

“At the Walmart, usually there are like five. You go in there, and you don’t wanna be the person to grab them all. So, you just grab one every time. It’s been pretty hard,” says LaCroix.

“If it does have it, there are only one or two cans of our kind,” says Claus.

If there would be no formula available there, they say going out of town to another store isn’t an easy task.

“Especially with gas being so expensive and formula prices rising,” says Claus.

They’re not the only ones they know with this problem.

“I’ve seen friends looking online for alternatives too, or if anyone knows where their formula is,” says Claus.

After the recall of several types of formula, including Similac, they decided to try an alternative.

“We did switch after the recall just for safety, but now there’s a shortage,” says Claus.

They say switching formulas is also challenging for Baby Charlotte.

“Every formula kind is different for different things,” says Claus.

Some stores, like Wahpeton’s Walmart, have set limits on how many you can buy--which means trips to the store are more frequent.

But manufacturers have said they are upping production to make up for the difference.

“You hear about it then it becomes reality when you’re like ‘Oh my goodness. What do we do,” says Claus.

