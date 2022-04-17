Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Long nails could mean fungus, bacteria dangers, studies find

A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.
A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.(OleJohny via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some say the cost of beauty can be high, and in the case of long fingernails, that cost could be a health risk.

Recent studies found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria that get trapped underneath.

One study even found MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can cause severe hospital infections.

Researchers said people could transfer the bacteria into their system by scratching themselves, picking their nose, or sucking on their fingers.

USA Today reports it talked to a nail tech specializing in super-long, Cardi B-style nails. She said she’s never had a client have an infection because they know how to take care of them and keep them clean.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brave Like Brodie
‘Brave Like Brodie’: Brodie Gilberston dies after battling cancer
Mullins
Man arrested after woman mouths the words “help me” to officers
Two people found dead in the snow in Western North Dakota
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 gallons of milk
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 pounds of milk due to storm
Univ. car fire
Owner of yesterday’s blazing car on University Drive explains

Latest News

This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and...
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 16
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 16
Baby formula shortage
‘You hear about it, then it becomes reality.’: Local family reacts to baby formula shortage
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities