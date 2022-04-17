Snow Exits into Monday A.M. East, Remaining Windy

TONIGHT - MONDAY: Please travel safely tonight heading home from Easter dinner as roads will be snowy/slushy and slick for many areas. Wet roads likely to freeze over tonight as temperatures drop. A few flakes may be lingering for some of our Minnesota counties as the storm continues its exit east. The wind remains northwesterly after the system moves out. Gusts will be strongest through the morning and could be as high as 30-40 mph. Wind will decrease through the afternoon and evenng and we will eventually see a few breaks in clouds from west to east. Temperatures remain 20-25 degrees below average. Highs will be stuck in the 20s and 30s.

TUESDAY: For Tuesday, we expect a cold start to the day, with lows dropping into the teens and only warming into the 30s for most. A few south that dodged most of the snow through the past several days have a shot at some 40s. Partly skies are expected to give way to mostly cloudy skies by evening ahead of Wednesday’s shower chance. Rain or some spotty mixed showers in some areas may start as early as overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: We’re keeping our eyes on a potential system for Wednesday, which could bring some rain and snow to the region. This sytem brings some wind as well. Temperatures Wednesday look to warm up a bit, with highs in the 40s for most south. Expect colder temperatures where there is fresher snow on the ground. Temperatures will play a key role in precipitation type in your location. Areas that already have snow have the best chance for more snow.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Clouds gradually decrease on Thursday after Wednesday’s shower chance, with lows starting off mild, in the 30s for most, warming into the 40s in the afternoon. Generally a nicer, quieter day Thursday. Friday looks even warmer, with highs reaching into the 40s and low 50s south, but rain is quite likely as low pressure moves in, and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. This looks to be the start of another long-duration event. While rain is the favored precipitation type, there may be snow in the colder areas north and west. Expect wind with this system through the weekend as well.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The unsettled weather pattern continues across the region as the area of low pressure advances. We are still quite a few days out, but there is the potential for snow/mix in our northwestern counties, and rain/thunderstorms in the south on Saturday. Temperatures again will play a key role in the transition zone bewteen rain and snow. In the southern Valley, temps are currently looking to warm into the 50s, but stay tuned - especially if you have weekend travel plans. It continues Sunday, but many will be on the back side of the low pressure system with cooler temps from a northwesterly wind. Temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s so more areas may see flakes mixing in at times.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Chance of morning snow showers. Decreasing clouds. Still gusty. Low: 25. High: 32.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain developing late. Low: 19. High: 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and wind. Low: 34. High: 48.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 33. High: 47.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer. Rain likely and perhaps some thunder late. Low: 36. High: 51.

SATURDAY: Rain likely with thunderstorms possible. Windy. Low: 46. High: 55.

SUNDAY: Cooler with rain showers continuing. Wind turns NW. Low: 39. High: 45.

