Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and...
The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and weighs about 20 pounds.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Monroe, Georgia, have issued a Levi’s Call (Georgia’s Amber Alert) for a missing 1-year-old girl.

The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and weighs about 20 pounds.

Police say she was abducted by Gregory Deonte Norwood, 31. He is 6 feet tall, has brown eyes and black hair, and weighs about 185 pounds.

They are believed to be in a blue Chevy Malibu with Georgia license CRU7471.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-1111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brave Like Brodie
‘Brave Like Brodie’: Brodie Gilberston dies after battling cancer
Mullins
Man arrested after woman mouths the words “help me” to officers
Two people found dead in the snow in Western North Dakota
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 gallons of milk
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 pounds of milk due to storm
Univ. car fire
Owner of yesterday’s blazing car on University Drive explains

Latest News

This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 16
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 16
Baby formula shortage
‘You hear about it, then it becomes reality.’: Local family reacts to baby formula shortage
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities