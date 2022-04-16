Victim identified following fatal vehicle vs train crash in Roseau County

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 4/18) The 44-year-old man, who died Friday afternoon during a collision involving a vehicle and a Canadian National Railroad train, has been identified.

It happened at the intersection of County Road 12 and Highway 11 near Warroad.

Authorities says Gary Richard Lussier was in a 2001 Chevrolet truck that was stopped on the railroad tracks.

Witnesses say the railroad crossing arms were down and the trains horn was blowing.

Lussier was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

One person is dead after a vehicle versus train crash In Roseau County on Friday afternoon.

The Roseau County Sheriff’s Office says they received the call shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Once on the scene, a 44-year-old man had been found deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

