Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Victim identified following fatal vehicle vs train crash in Roseau County

(Pixabay)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 4/18) The 44-year-old man, who died Friday afternoon during a collision involving a vehicle and a Canadian National Railroad train, has been identified.

It happened at the intersection of County Road 12 and Highway 11 near Warroad.

Authorities says Gary Richard Lussier was in a 2001 Chevrolet truck that was stopped on the railroad tracks.

Witnesses say the railroad crossing arms were down and the trains horn was blowing.

Lussier was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

One person is dead after a vehicle versus train crash In Roseau County on Friday afternoon.

The Roseau County Sheriff’s Office says they received the call shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Once on the scene, a 44-year-old man had been found deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Fargo Fire
Crews respond to two-home fire in South Fargo
A man was shot in a vehicle on Easter Sunday near Interstate 94, around 3 p.m.
A man is dead after being shot on Easter Sunday
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
NDHP reports a man was test riding a Yamaha Mountain Max snowmobile around 5 p.m. when he hit a...
Update: Man dies after snowmobile crash in Harvey, ND
crash
Man arrested for DUI following theft and rollover crash

Latest News

CDC Mask Mandate Rejected- April 18
Local travelers react to a judge’s rejection of the CDC’s public transportation mask mandate
CDC Mask Mandate Rejected- April 18
CDC Mask Mandate Rejected- April 18
10:00PM News April 18 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 18 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather - April 18
10:00PM Weather - April 18
Missing Person
GFPD looking for missing man