Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it...
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it approached Florida.(Carlos Giusti/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship early Saturday as it approached Florida.

The man jumped from the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Mardi Gras just after midnight about 55 miles east of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard and Carnival.

The Coast Guard responded with two cutters and an airplane to search for the 43-year-old man. The Mardi Gras and the cruise ship Elation also participated in the search, said Coast Guard spokesman David Micallef.

“The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family. Mardi Gras,” said Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family.”

Lupoli said the Coast Guard released the ship from the search efforts and it continued to Port Canaveral. It will continue sailing as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brave Like Brodie
‘Brave Like Brodie’: Brodie Gilberston dies after battling cancer
Mullins
Man arrested after woman mouths the words “help me” to officers
Two people found dead in the snow in Western North Dakota
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 gallons of milk
Dairy farmer has to dump 11,000 pounds of milk due to storm
Univ. car fire
Owner of yesterday’s blazing car on University Drive explains

Latest News

This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and...
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 16
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 16
Baby formula shortage
‘You hear about it, then it becomes reality.’: Local family reacts to baby formula shortage
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities