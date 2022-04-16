Contests
Flu outbreak postpones ‘Hamilton’ performances

A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.
By FOX 12 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Performances of the smash-hit musical “Hamilton” in downtown Portland have been postponed.

KPTV reports show organizers said the performances that were scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Keller Auditorium were postponed due to a flu outbreak within the company.

Organizers said for those with tickets to hold onto them while they work to reschedule the show and further details will be sent via email as soon as they’re available.

For any questions, ticket holders were urged to contact customer service at 503-417-0673 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or send an email to broadway@portlandopera.org.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

