Experts say don’t ignore signs of vehicle trouble

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On April 14, there was a car fire on University Dr. in Fargo. The owner of that car didn’t understand the warning signs and ignored them, which experts say you shouldn’t do.

Mechanics have said that paying attention to the warning signs and having your vehicle checked out, can help alleviate later inconveniences.

“In the long run you would want to make sure that you take care of those items.” said Blakes Kappes, the assistant manager at Tuffy Auto.

Signs to look out for according to Kappes from Tuffy Auto:

-Check engine lights

-Temperature warnings and gauges

-Smoke or steam coming from the engine

-A sweet scent can be from a coolant leak

“Those are all tell-tale signs that we have either a coolant leak or an overheating concern you should be aware of,” said Kappes. “At that point I would recommend pulling over, let the vehicle cool down and then take a quick look at your fluid levels.”

It is also recommended to tackle these problems and have experts take a look, because the longer you wait, the more likely the issues become even bigger. Kappes said it comes down to vehicle maintenance, getting your car looked. Especially as we head into the spring and summer months.

“Just to make sure you’re addressing those concerns. It may not be serious, but at times, you want to get it in and make sure you’re looking at those items to make sure you’re addressing them appropriately if it does grow into something bigger.” said Kappes.

