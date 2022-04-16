Blood donations needed after disruption from April blizzard

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The blizzard that North Dakota faced this past week impacted many industries and services in the state. One of those groups was blood services, and while blood banks and drives were shutdown due to weather the need for blood was still an issue.

“We had a couple of situations this time around that needed our product immediately for some urgent situations.” said Jennifer Berdahl, the regional director for Vitalant.

This included an assist from the North Dakota Highway Patrol out west. Trooper Dan Johnson helped deliver blood from Minot to Bottineau while having a plow truck pave the road in front of him. Berdahl said it meant a lot to see the different communities and agencies working together to help out.

“We just have the greatest state. Because people stepped up, we had snow plows that removed the snow for a state trooper to follow it to a hospital. Which is not typical in other states.” said Berdahl.

However, the state is now in need of replenishing the blood supplies in the state. Berdahl said that they can rely on help from other agencies outside the state, but she is asking the public to get out an donate blood.

“So I’m truly asking for people to come out in the state of North Dakota to donate blood whenever they can in the upcoming week.” said Berdahl.

More information on how you can donate blood can be found here.

