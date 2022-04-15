Two people found dead in the snow in Western North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say a 73-year-old Minot woman was found dead near downtown. Police say the woman “was not adequately dressed for the weather” and her body was found in the snow Thursday morning near the city’s post office.

Police say the woman may have been dealing with mental health issues. No foul play is suspected. The woman’s identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police in Watford City are looking into a similar case. They are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man found dead in the snow Thursday afternoon. They say there is no indication of criminal activity.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.