When the interstates were closed, it left many truck drivers stranded, some for days

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - When the blizzard hit, it left many people on the roads to brave the conditions.

“I told, I pulled over somewhere, I was like I need to stop somewhere, I find the nearest truck stop was this, I told myself before I saw the sign, at that truck stop is where I stop,” said Hector, a UPS truck driver.

Hector, like many other truck drivers, hunkered down at the Jamestown Truck Plaza.

He says this is the worst storm he’s seen.

“Yes because it’s bad when you have to stop for a few hours but not a whole day, some truckers told me they stayed for three days, yeah but it’s what we do,” Hector said.

“Parking lot was full and they sent them up to the mall and up to Walmart, and filled all of those parking lots also so lots of trucks in town, a few hundred,” said Dale Redinger, owner of Jamestown Truck Plaza.

All the truckers made for good business for the truck stop.

“Without the truckers here it would’ve been a terrible day, we could’ve closed because the local stuff wasn’t moving around, so it makes for a good day when it could’ve been a bad day,” said Redinger.

But for the truckers, their business was stalled.

“People get their package order from Amazon or from us, get delivered today, that means now, so while the company says to be safe, for your life and respect the others on the road,” said Hector.

But Hector and Redinger both agree, safety is first while in dangerous weather.

“The most important is life for the truck driver but the other people on the road, we are huge truck but you hit another car, think about them, you have to be safe,” Hector said.

