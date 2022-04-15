FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Easter Sunday Snow & Wind

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - EASTER SUNDAY: We’re tracking another wintry system for Easter Sunday. With lots of travel planned and outdoor events slated for Sunday, we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as wintry impacts are expected along with moderate to heavy snowfall and wind. It does not look as organized or heavy as the week-long system we just went through, but it looks like enough snow to make for some travel difficulties and perhaps cancelling outdoor plans. At this point in Fargo, we’re looking at 1-3+” with some spots north and west perhaps seeing 3-6+” (Grand Forks area) to 6-8″ (Devils Lake/Langdon area) or more (up to 10+”) of total snow by Monday morning. Wind will become increasingly gusty into the late afternoon/evening hours across the region. Blowing snow and low visibility may make travel difficult. Highs in the 20s north to low 40s south.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: It just looks breezy on Monday at this point, with highs below average in the 30s under a mix of sun and clouds. A few morning snow showers can’t be ruled out on Monday, which could make for some continued slippery spots for the Monday morning commute. For Tuesday, we expect a cold start to the day, with lows dropping into the teens and only warming into the 30s for most. Partly cloudy skies are expected to give way to mostly cloudy skies by evening ahead of Wednesday’s shower chance. Rain in some areas may start as early as overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning

WEDNESDAY: We’re keeping our eyes on a potential system for Wednesday, which could bring some rain and snow to the region. This sytem brings some wind as well. Temperatures Wednesday look to warm up a bit, with highs in the 40s for most. Temperatures will play a key role in precipitation type in your location.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Clouds gradually decrease on Thursday after Wednesday’s shower chance, with lows starting off mild, in the 30s for most, warming into the 40s in the afternoon. Friday looks evening warmer, with highs reaching into the 50s, but a chance of rain will be with us, and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

SATURDAY: The unsettled weather pattern continues across the region. We are still quite a few days out, but there is the potential for snow/mix in our northwestern counties, and rain/thunderstorms in the south.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

EASTER SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Snow 1-3+”. Windy. Low: 24. High: 37.

MONDAY: Chance of morning snow showers. Decreasing clouds. Still gusty. Low: 25. High: 32.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain developing late. Low: 19. High: 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain/snow showers. Low: 34. High: 45.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 33. High: 47.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer. Chance of rain and perhaps some thunder. Low: 39. High: 54.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and seasonal. Chance of rain/thunderstorms. Low: 43. High: 55.

