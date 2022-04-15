Contests
Owner of yesterday's blazing car on University Drive explains

He says he hopes others pay more attention to their vehicle and learn from his mistake.
Univ. car fire
Univ. car fire(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is warning drivers to listen to your car after his went up in flames on University Drive yesterday afternoon.

The car’s owner says a bad engine was the cause.

He says the warning light had been on.

Bonilla Martinez says this was his first car.

When he got an oil change, he says mechanics told him the engine needed to be replaced, but didn’t explain how bad the problem was.

Before the fire started, he noticed his brakes were going out.

He put it in park and saw smoke coming out.

Shortly after that, he noticed charring on the sides of the vehicle.

Then, it went up in flames.

Bonilla Martinez says he was ushering drivers behind him to move along.

”The first thing that goes through your head is like Hollywood cars blowing up. So, you’re trying to keep your distance, but you’re also like telling people to hurry up and go at that point. Take the red light because you don’t know if that thing’s gonna go boom,” he says.

Bonilla Martinez says he hopes others pay more attention to their vehicle and learn from his mistake.

“Cars are replaceable, you are not and that’s what I was thinking,” he says.

