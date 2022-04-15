Contests
Man arrested after woman mouths the words “help me” to officers

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two officers are hurt and a man is under arrest after an incident Wednesday, April 13.

Fargo Police posted on Facebook that Officers Otto and Vegel were investigating a suspicious vehicle within the 2200 block of 12th Ave. S. in Fargo. The officers suspected an individual with an aggravated assault warrant, Jerimie Mullins, was in the vehicle.

When the officers approached the vehicle, a female appeared in the driver’s seat. While officers were speaking with her, she mouthed the words “help me.” At this time, Mullins emerged from the back seat of the vehicle and put the female in a chokehold.

Officers Otto and Vegel intervened and managed to successfully arrest Mullins for numerous charges.

The officers sustained minor injuries.

