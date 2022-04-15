Man accused of stabbing woman 10+ times pleads not guilty

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of stabbing a woman at a Fargo apartment complex in March has entered a not guilty plea to all of the charges he is facing.

Fabian Henderson is charged with three felonies in Cass County District Court, including attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault. He waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, April 14, and entered a not guilty plea.

Fargo Police were called to the 3100 block of N. Broadway shortly after 2:00 a.m. on March 5. Court documents say Henderson called police and dispatchers could hear a woman in the background yelling for help during the call.

When officers arrived, documents say the female victim was found in the apartment’s entryway with several stab wounds, as well as a large amount of blood and a knife found in the victim’s apartment.

The victim told officers she met Henderson downtown and later invited him and his friend over for a drink. Documents say the friend had already left the apartment when the victim and Henderson later had an argument. Documents say Henderson then began to punch the victim before pulling out a knife and stabbing her 10 times before leaving with her phone.

Officers weren’t able to locate Henderson, but found and arrested him in the early morning hours of March 6.

When officers interviewed Henderson, documents say he told officers he ‘blacked out,’ but remembered seeing a large amount of blood in the victim’s apartment before he left. Henderson told officers he didn’t mean to take the victim’s phone and admitted that he ‘likely’ did the stabbing.

“I stab people, really for the simple fact, I want to kill them. If I stabbed them, I wanted to kill them, honestly. I ain’t stab them just to poke them I stab them to kill them if I stab somebody,” documents say Henderson told officers while getting booked into the Cass County Jail.

