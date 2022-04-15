Horse shot and killed; family wants answers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Earlier this week, a 15-year-old horse named, Par, was shot and killed in Wilkin County, MN. The Larson family is looking for answers to why it happened.

“Horrific. It was horrific. It was our worst nightmare.” said Carmen Larson.

The Larsons say that, Par, was shot with a high caliber round which did some significant damage. While they try to wrap their heads around the tragedy, they are thanking the community for their ongoing support.

“It’s like you can’t process it, because it’s so unimaginable.” said Larson.

Par, was Brian Larson’s first horse and was an important part to their family’s way of life on the farm. Working on the farm together, going on trail rides and being a part of the family, Par, meant a lot to the Larsons.

“He will always be a part of us, part of the family,” said Brian Larson. “He was here when our family started. It’s a tough one to swallow.”

The family doesn’t know if it was a stray bullet or a deliberate shot, but it doesn’t sit well with them without knowing what had happened to their beloved horse. Especially with the fact that their children run around the farm. They now hope for closure to help with the healing process.

“What it would mean to us, is everything, just for the closure aspect of it. So that we can know details on why, if it was intentional or if it was an accident,” said Carmen Larson. “Because sleeping at night, thinking about the kids with somebody out there with a gun out there either doing it on purpose or it was an accident, just to be able to sleep comfortably.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family with a reward in search for answers of what happened to Par.

