Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Highways in North Dakota opening back up

North Dakota Snowplow
North Dakota Snowplow(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol say they will continue opening highways across the state on Friday.

NDDOT & NDHP opened Highway 83 from Bismarck to Minot and Interstate-94 from Bismarck to Jamestown. The interstate from Bismarck to the Montana border was scheduled to open at noon.

While the closures are lifted, road conditions may be poor, and caution should be taken. Officials say roads may be icy, and drivers will see snow removal equipment on the roads through the weekend.

Drivers are asked to take it slow, use extreme caution and watch for snowplows that will be operating at lower speeds. For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mullins
Man arrested after woman mouths the words “help me” to officers
Snowplow
I-94 in ND to remain closed Thursday night
Angie Olson, scammed out of $15k
76-year-old Fargo woman loses $15,000 in computer scam
NDHP trooper and NDDOT snowplow driver deliver blood during a blizzard.
Trooper and snowplow driver make blood run during winter storm
Car fire
Car catches fire on University Drive at I-94

Latest News

Fabian Henderson, 56
Man accused of stabbing woman 10+ times pleads not guilty
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Minnesota looking to launch prison tattoo program
Noon Weather - April 15
Noon Weather - April 15
Noon News April 15 - Part 2
Noon News April 15 - Part 2
Mr. Food - Golden Salmon Bake - April 15
Mr. Food - Golden Salmon Bake - April 15