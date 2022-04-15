Highways in North Dakota opening back up

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol say they will continue opening highways across the state on Friday.

NDDOT & NDHP opened Highway 83 from Bismarck to Minot and Interstate-94 from Bismarck to Jamestown. The interstate from Bismarck to the Montana border was scheduled to open at noon.

While the closures are lifted, road conditions may be poor, and caution should be taken. Officials say roads may be icy, and drivers will see snow removal equipment on the roads through the weekend.

Drivers are asked to take it slow, use extreme caution and watch for snowplows that will be operating at lower speeds. For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.