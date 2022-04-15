Grand Forks woman arrested after shooting a gun in her home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in the northern valley is being charged with a gun violation after police say she shot through her living room floor, into the basement.

Officers were called about a gun discharge at 6:30pm, Thursday, April 14th in the 1200 block of 18th Street South and discovered that a bullet went through the floor and hit a wall in the basement.

No one was down there at the time, and no one was hurt, but officials say the woman’s boyfriend was near her when the gun went off.

Grand Forks police arrested 38-year-old Jill Mudge for reckless endangerment.

