First meeting for Fargo’s new “Police advisory and oversight board”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo “Police Advisory and Oversight Board” had its first monthly meeting Thursday night. The board was formed to help improve communication and relations between citizens and police.

Much of Thursday’s meeting centered around getting everyone up to speed and explaining how the meetings will work. One notable topic of conversation was the proposition that officers need not respond to every mental health situation. They’re considering looking at St. Paul’s policing model, which would free up officers for more dangerous calls.

For our previous reporting on the board and its members, click here.

You can watch the full meeting here.

