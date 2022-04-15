Blizzard prompts tax commissioner to extend filing deadline for North Dakotans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakotans who haven’t filed their taxes yet are getting a break on the state income tax deadline. Commissioner Brian Kroshus announced that income tax filers have until April 25, 2022 to file their state income tax return and pay the tax.

Kroshus put a waiver of income tax penalty and interest in place for one week to provide relief to people impacted by state-wide blizzard conditions.

“We’re aware of the impacts facing many North Dakotans due to the extreme weather conditions,” Kroshus said. “Given the magnitude of the storm, the waiver is appropriate and will hopefully provide a level of relief to some as the state slowly digs out.”

This waiver applies only to the North Dakota state income tax deadline. The federal deadline remains April 18, 2022. Taxpayers can file for an extension if additional time is needed.

Kroshus says his staff is ready to assist by phone or email to help taxpayers with any issues and will be extending office hours until 7:00 p.m. Taxpayers can call 701-328-1247 for assistance. He encourages people to e-file and choose direct deposit or electronic payment to help improve the accuracy, security, and timeliness of return and refund processing.

Paper-filers are reminded to enclose a complete copy of their federal return, any W-2(s), 1099′s, or other documents with North Dakota withholding and to sign their return.

Taxpayers can stay up-to-date on North Dakota tax-related matters by visiting the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.tax.nd.gov

