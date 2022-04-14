Some companies in the area are busy due to the snow

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While snow covered the roads, tire tracks started going off it, making MTW towing’s morning a busy one.

“Everybody got in at 8 o’clock and everybody was on the road, ready to go by 8:15, helping everybody, we had an accident, winch-out, on 7th Ave NE,” said Damian Barglof, a tow truck driver for MTW towing.

Barglof says they also were responding to many jump starts and impound calls due to the snow affecting parking in town.

He says the most common calls they have when the weather turns bad are winch-outs which can be anything between, “Sliding off on the interstate or they just get stuck in a little drift out in the street or simple things like that.”

And, it can happen to anyone.

“I had a driver this morning that had to pull someone out of the ditch for the police department because they were going way too fast on the roadway and lost control and ended up in the ditch,” he said.

While Barglof and his coworkers are staying busy during the snow storm, he says road conditions can change with a drop of a hat and drivers should always be careful, especially when sharing it with tow trucks.

“One big thing is making sure your headlights are on, we cant see you, other people can’t see you, turn your headlights on, slow down, you’re going to get there a whole lot safer if you’re taking the time to get to work,” he said.

The other big concern is making sure drivers move over when they see tow trucks flashing lights on the side of the road.

North Dakota has the Move Over law in place which requires all drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, if drivers do not follow this, it could end in a $50 fine and two points added to your driving record.

