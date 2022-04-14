Lady A set to perform at Scheels Arena in September

Contests
Lady A set to perform at Scheels Arena on September 30th
By Bobby Falat
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re a fan of Lady A, mark your calendars for later this year.

The group known for blending country, rock, and pop altogether will be taking the stage at Scheels Arena in Fargo on Friday, September 30th at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices for the show are $69, $79, $99 and $125 plus fees and taxes. They will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 22nd at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Scheels Arena Box, ScheelsArena.com, EPICEventsND.com and Ticketmaster.com

