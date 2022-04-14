I-94 in ND to remain closed Thursday night

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Interstate 94 will remain closed Thursday night from Jamestown to the Montana border. The decision was made Thursday afternoon during a conference call between Highway Patrol Commanders and the ND Department of transportation. Additionally, Captain Bryan Neiwind says its likely that I-94 will reopen Friday some time. The same holds true for Highway 83 between Bismarck and Minot. Neiwind says strong winds continue to blow snow, especially in Barnes County and further west and north. He says the interstate and highways are blocked as quickly as plows roll through. In some places, he says the drifts are as high as the overpass.

