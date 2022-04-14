Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

I-94 in ND to remain closed Thursday night

Snowplow
Snowplow(KVLY)
By Mike Morken
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Interstate 94 will remain closed Thursday night from Jamestown to the Montana border. The decision was made Thursday afternoon during a conference call between Highway Patrol Commanders and the ND Department of transportation. Additionally, Captain Bryan Neiwind says its likely that I-94 will reopen Friday some time. The same holds true for Highway 83 between Bismarck and Minot. Neiwind says strong winds continue to blow snow, especially in Barnes County and further west and north. He says the interstate and highways are blocked as quickly as plows roll through. In some places, he says the drifts are as high as the overpass.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm In Progress
Photo Gallery: April 2022 Blizzard
Angie Olson, scammed out of $15k
76-year-old Fargo woman loses $15,000 in computer scam
Fargo Police serve a high-risk search warrant.
SWAT deployed for high-risk search warrant
I-94
UPDATE: I-94 closed in both directions from Jamestown to Glendive
Midtown Market
Plans revealed for former Kmart Building

Latest News

Par the horse was shot and killed earlier this week.
Horse shot and killed; family wants answers
10:00PM Weather - April 14
10:00PM Weather - April 14
News - Horse shot and killed; family wants answers - April 14, 2022
News - Horse shot and killed; family wants answers - April 14, 2022
10:00PM News April 14 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 14 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 14 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 14 - Part 1