Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Car catches fire on University Drive at I-94

Car fire
Car fire(none)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A vehicle caught on fire Thursday on University Dr. South at the I-94 off-ramp.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. Thursday, the Fargo Police Department responded to report of a vehicle on fire in the 2200 block of University Dr. S. When FPD arrived on-scene, the engine compartment of the vehicle was on fire.

The driver exited the vehicle safely and was uninjured. They were the only occupant. The Fargo Fire Department extinguished the flames while FPD diverted traffic. There’s no word on what caused the fire and the vehicle was towed with no citations issued.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm In Progress
Photo Gallery: April 2022 Blizzard
Angie Olson, scammed out of $15k
76-year-old Fargo woman loses $15,000 in computer scam
Fargo Police serve a high-risk search warrant.
SWAT deployed for high-risk search warrant
I-94
UPDATE: I-94 closed in both directions from Jamestown to Glendive
Midtown Market
Plans revealed for former Kmart Building

Latest News

Par the horse was shot and killed earlier this week.
Horse shot and killed; family wants answers
10:00PM Weather - April 14
10:00PM Weather - April 14
News - Horse shot and killed; family wants answers - April 14, 2022
News - Horse shot and killed; family wants answers - April 14, 2022
10:00PM News April 14 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 14 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 14 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 14 - Part 1