Car catches fire on University Drive at I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A vehicle caught on fire Thursday on University Dr. South at the I-94 off-ramp.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. Thursday, the Fargo Police Department responded to report of a vehicle on fire in the 2200 block of University Dr. S. When FPD arrived on-scene, the engine compartment of the vehicle was on fire.

The driver exited the vehicle safely and was uninjured. They were the only occupant. The Fargo Fire Department extinguished the flames while FPD diverted traffic. There’s no word on what caused the fire and the vehicle was towed with no citations issued.

