Two arrested after vehicle search reveals an estimated $20,000 worth of drugs

Seized drugs
Seized drugs(Moorhead Police Department)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Two residents of Moorhead face felony drug charges after a traffic stop on I-94

40 year-old David Keen, Jr. and 25 year-old Samantha Riggles, both of Moorhead, are facing several felony drug charges after Moorhead police conducted a traffic stop on I-94 on Tuesday, April 12.

Investigators say they had obtained information showing the suspects frequently traveling to the Minneapolis area to pick up shipments of drugs to distribute in the community. During the search a Moorhead Police Canine located several large quantities of drugs including approximately 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 222 suspected fentanyl pills and approximately 2 pounds of suspected marijuana. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be $20,000.

Keen and Riggles were booked into the Clay County Correctional Facility. Moorhead Police submitted long-form complaints to the Clay County Attorney’s Office for each to be charged with two counts of First Degree Controlled Substance Distribution and one count of Fifth Degree controlled Substance Distribution.

Moorhead Police say this is the second significant seizure of drugs in the community within the last month after two individuals were arrested in March with powdered fentanyl with a street value of $15,000.

