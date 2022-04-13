Contests
Sponsors push back after petition drive for term limits is nixed for errors

ND legislature
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Backers of a petition drive to term-limit North Dakota legislators are pushing back against its rejection by the secretary of state’s office. The group says more than 29,000 signatures were unlawfully disqualified.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says a review found the petitions were riddled with violations, including signatures that were “likely forged.” Attorney General Drew Wrigley says his office is still deciding whether to pursue legal action against the group.

A letter submitted by attorneys hired by the term limits committee argues that there is no factual or legal basis to disqualify nearly 63% of the signatures submitted.

