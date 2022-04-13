Contests
Records: Pelican Rapids shooting suspect was on his way to ‘take out’ another person when arrested

Phoutthasa Prathane(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PELICAN RAPIDS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - New details have been released in the shooting of a woman in Pelican Rapids that lead to a 48-hour manhunt for the person who pulled the trigger.

36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane is now charged with second-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police were called to 113 11th St. SE shortly after 2 p.m. on April 10 for a woman who had been shot. Officers also learned the alleged gunman, Prathane had fled the scene. One witness told police she was in the kitchen cooking when Prathane burst through the door and started punching and kicking the victim. She said she heard several gunshots and watched as Prathane shot the victim in each leg and her lower abdomen.

In an interview with the victim, court documents say she stated she had not spoken to Prathane since Oct. 2021 and had an active Order for Protection out against Prathane due to previous abuse. Documents say Pelican Rapids Police have provided extra patrol on the victim and her home because of safety concerns.

The victim went on to explain she was outside on April 10 when she noticed Prathane’s black pickup drive up the street. Documents say the victim ran into the house and pushed the button to close the garage door, but Prathane pushed his way through and got into the house. The victim stated Prathane punched her in the face and head and the next thing she remembered was pain in her legs and stomach.

Doctors later learned the victim suffered from three gunshot wounds and not only was her pelvic bone broken from a bullet, but also a bullet was still in her abdomen and may need surgery, documents state.

Police say two bullets were recovered from the home, including one in the floor of the kitchen above where six children were playing in the basement during the incident.

Prathane was arrested on April 12 after a high-speed chase in Redwood County, Minn. When Prathane was later interviewed, court documents say he admitted to shooting the victim, as well as admitted to fleeing to Iowa because law enforcement was looking for him. Documents say Prathane also admitted when he was arrested, he was on his way back to Pelican Rapids to ‘take out’ the victim’s father.

Detectives later found the firearm used in the shooting, as well as two other rifles and ammunition that Prathane had dumped at Maplewood State Park.

Court documents say Prathane has convictions for felony harassment in Iowa, as well as second-degree robbery in Iowa, which makes him unable to own or possess a firearm.

An Otter Tail County Judge set Prathane’s bail at $5,000,000 cash or non-cash without conditions, $3,000,000 with conditions. He will be in court again on May 2.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

