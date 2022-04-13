Present and Future of Bison Football QBs on display during Spring Ball

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another year, another set of top tier quarterbacks for the North Dakota State Football team. The Bison have a loaded quarterback room as they go through the spring, returning the same group from last year’s National Championship squad. Four Quarterbacks looking to grow the legacy of great Bison Passers.

“This quarterback room is great.” said Quarterback Peter Anderson. “I think it’s one of the best if not the best in the nation. Everyone helps each other learn and they’re all great guys.”

Leading the charge is the man who won that National Title under center last season, Cam Miller. Veteran Quarterback Quincy Patterson is also returning as those two continue to compete for the starting job. Depth is definitely not an issue for this position group.

“They get along really well and they support one another and they help one another.” said QB Coach Randy Hedberg, “We have meetings and if I’m not there they’re always learning. I think each one of them teaches one another. I think that’s been our legacy in our quarterback room.”

The future is looking bright as well. Cole Payton, a former Nebraska football player of the year in high school is continuing to turn heads as a bright young talent. And rounding out the group is the only Quarterback without any stickers on his helmet. Peter Anderson is coming off of a redshirt season, looking to make a name for himself in a crowded position.

Anderson has been enjoying the Spring Practices, saying that “I really wanted to run our offense since fall camp ended, but I did my job for the team, running scout team. But it’s been really great to be able to run our stuff on offense. I really like that.”

Anderson looks to learn from the guys in front of him as he prepares for his opportunity. Whenever that may come.

“This is his time to learn and he has to execute.” said Hedberg. “He needs a sense of urgency, getting better each day. We want them to compete on every down they have, every snap they have during practice. If it’s a throwing snap or a running snap , whatever it is. And Peter has been able to do that.”

Anderson told us that he is preparing himself for that opportunity, saying “I just need to be ready, be in the best position I can be to come in and be the next man up whenever the team needs me.”

With the young talent of Anderson and Payton, and the veteran leadership of Cam Miller and Quincy Patterson, QBU is in good hands.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.