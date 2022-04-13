Contests
Meineke closing after 17 years in business

Meineke Car Care Center in Fargo
Meineke Car Care Center in Fargo(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Meineke Car Care Center announced the closure of their business after 17 years. Representative Henry Holtgard said the decision wasn’t easy to make.

“We lost our beloved manager to suicide from PTSD, James Truman (RIP), just a few short years ago,” Holtgard said. “We then survived COVID-19 lockdown with a substantial lease increase during the middle of COVID, just to come out the other side with no employees to be found.”

Holtgard says without qualified technicians and an increase in wages, they decided to close rather than risk the possibility they couldn’t continue the level of service and reasonable pricing. He adds that all existing employees were offered employment at their other businesses and all have chosen to stay with them.

Meineke is located at 3501 13th Avenue South in Fargo.

