Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Mahnomen Co. Sheriff’s Office releases video of officer involved shooting

By Renee Nygren
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mahnomen Co., Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Mahnomen Co. Sheriff’s Office has released video of a March 13th shooting involving Deputy Dakota Czerny and 20-year-old Shequoya Deanne Basswood.

Deputies say around 1:30 a.m. on March 13th, Deputy Czerny responded to the area north of Naytahwaush to help another deputy with a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit. The vehicle was eventually sent into the ditch, after Deputy Czerny performed a PIT maneuver.

In the video, you can see that Basswood and another female are standing outside of the vehicle as Deputy Czerny orders them to place their hands on the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says while Deputy Czerny started putting handcuffs on the other female, he saw a gun in Basswood’s possession, backed away while drawing his gun, and ordered her to drop the gun. Basswood is then seen turning towards Deputy Czerny and pointed a gun at him. The video then ends when Deputy Czerny fires and hits Basswood.

The department says they wanted to release the video for transparency, adding that a coalition out of the Twin Cities believes that Deputy Czerny tried to kill Basswood.

Basswood is facing seven charges including 1st Degree Assault and 1st Degree Murder - Attempt. Deputies add that at the time of March incident, Basswood had warrants out for her arrest related to an assault from June 30th of 2021 at Roy Lake.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mullins
Man arrested after woman mouths the words “help me” to officers
Snowplow
I-94 in ND to remain closed Thursday night
Angie Olson, scammed out of $15k
76-year-old Fargo woman loses $15,000 in computer scam
NDHP trooper and NDDOT snowplow driver deliver blood during a blizzard.
Trooper and snowplow driver make blood run during winter storm
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive

Latest News

38 year-old Jill Mudge was arrested after shooting a gun in her home on April 14 with her...
Grand Forks woman arrested after shooting a gun in her home
Valley Today Weather – April 15
Valley Today Weather – April 15
Par the horse was shot and killed earlier this week.
Horse shot and killed; family wants answers
10:00PM Weather - April 14
10:00PM Weather - April 14
10:00PM News April 14 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 14 - Part 2