Mahnomen Co. Sheriff’s Office releases video of officer involved shooting

Mahnomen Co., Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Mahnomen Co. Sheriff’s Office has released video of a March 13th shooting involving Deputy Dakota Czerny and 20-year-old Shequoya Deanne Basswood.

Deputies say around 1:30 a.m. on March 13th, Deputy Czerny responded to the area north of Naytahwaush to help another deputy with a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit. The vehicle was eventually sent into the ditch, after Deputy Czerny performed a PIT maneuver.

In the video, you can see that Basswood and another female are standing outside of the vehicle as Deputy Czerny orders them to place their hands on the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says while Deputy Czerny started putting handcuffs on the other female, he saw a gun in Basswood’s possession, backed away while drawing his gun, and ordered her to drop the gun. Basswood is then seen turning towards Deputy Czerny and pointed a gun at him. The video then ends when Deputy Czerny fires and hits Basswood.

The department says they wanted to release the video for transparency, adding that a coalition out of the Twin Cities believes that Deputy Czerny tried to kill Basswood.

Basswood is facing seven charges including 1st Degree Assault and 1st Degree Murder - Attempt. Deputies add that at the time of March incident, Basswood had warrants out for her arrest related to an assault from June 30th of 2021 at Roy Lake.

